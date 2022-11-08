Allow women of this country the right to bear arms: Telangana IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal

Hyderabad: Telangana IAS officer Smitha Sabharwal, who is popularly known as The People’s Officer for addressing citizen issues by involving people and for being active in responding to social issues on social media, has once again made a sensational tweet. She tweeted referring to the verdict given by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the gang rape case.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court last week suspended the sentence awarded to a gang rape convict in view of the period of custody (five years and eight months) and the fact that there is no likelihood of an early hearing of the appeal.

The bench of Justice Rohit Arya and Justice Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava ordered his release on bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs.2,00,000/- while suspending the sentence of 25 years.

There is widespread criticism of the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict. Many women and celebrities have objected the verdict.

Reacting upon this, Smita Sabharwal tweeted, “If this trend of Judicial let-downs continue, it may be time to allow women of this country the Right to bear Arms ! ‘Justice and Law cannot be two different things’.”

'Justice and Law cannot be two different things'. #shameful pic.twitter.com/JUrWKq2frY — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) November 8, 2022

A heated debate is going on over the comments made by Smita Sabharwal. Netizens are responding in support of her.