Amit Shah to visit Telangana on February 11

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 2 February 2023 - 16:40
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana on 11th of this month as part of Parliamentary Pravasi Yojana. Several Union Ministers have already been participating in Pravasi Yojana for two or three days in various parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Party sources say that Amit Shah will also visit one or two parliamentary constituencies under the same programme. This has not yet been decided as to which of the two parliamentary constituencies Amit Shah will contest.

Sources said that in a day or two, it will be clear about Amit Shah’s visit and which parliamentary constituency he will contest.

