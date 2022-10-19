Andevelli Bridge collapses in Kaghaz Nagar

Adilabad: A major portion of Andevelli Bridge caved in in Kaghaz Nagar mandal of Asifabad district of Telangana. The bridge was constructed across the Peddavagu stream.

Seeing the dilapidated condition of the bridge, the traffic had already been stopped, which averted a major accident. No casualties were reported.

A pillar of the bridge had tilted and partially sunk due to heavy rains and rising water level in Peddavagu stream.

Slightly skewed in the monsoon last year, two pillars and three slabs of the structure crumbled at around 2 am on Wednesday. Traffic in 42 villages was halted. On receiving the information, Kaghaz Nagar police reached the spot and stopped the traffic completely. The local Tehsildar reached the spot and took steps to construct the wall.

The bridge has a total of 10 pillars and 11 slabs. 2 crore 90 lakhs has been sanctioned for the repair of the Bridge but the work has not started yet.

Photos and videos of the bridge have been widely shared on social media platforms.