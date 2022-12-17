Applications invited for loan from Minorities Finance Corporation; Details inside

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation has extended Economic Support Scheme / Bank Linked Subsidy Scheme to eligible and interested minority communities namely Muslims, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains in the state during the current financial year 2022-23.

It has invited fresh online applications to provide financial assistance through subsidy. Bank-linked and non-bank-linked loans will be provided under the Corporation’s Economic Support Scheme for business establishment and development.

Chairman of Telangana Minority Finance Corporation Muhammad Imtiyaz Ishaq presented the details of the application form and eligibility criteria before the media.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. Applicant should belong to minority community.

2. Age between 21 to 55 years

3. Annual family income maximum Rs.1,50,000/- in rural areas and Rs.2,00,000/- in urban areas.

4. Aadhaar card of the applicant

5. White Ration Card/Food Security Card

1. Applications are invited from eligible and interested minority applicants for availing subsidized loans under the Economic Assistance Scheme.

2. All applicants shall apply online through Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (OBMMS).

3. Web Portal http://tsobmms.cgg.gov.in

4. Or TSMFC website: tsmfc.in

5. The opening date of online registration is 19.12.2022.

6. Last date of closing of online registration is midnight of 05.01.202

Helpline # 7337534111 10:30 AM to 5:00 PM (Working Days)

8. Offline applications will not be accepted