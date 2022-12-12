Asifabad: Taher injured after bike hits tiger

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man got injured on Sunday after his bike hits a tiger while travelling along a forest road connecting Hansapur and Anushapur villages.

Mohammed Taher, an electrician from Irfan Nagar in Kaghaznagar mandal suffered minor injuries. He reached a hospital in Kaghaznagar with the help of another motorist who came by a little later. received treatment for minor injuries on his hands and legs was later discharged from hospital.

He told media that he was negotiating a curve on the forest road around 2.30 pm when the tiger suddenly came onto the road. Despite applying sudden brakes, Taher hit the tiger, and fell off the bike.

The tiger then jumped over the vehicle and ran away. Taher did not see the tiger after the ‘collision’.

According to forest officials, a tiger living in the forests of Kaghaznagar was at times moving in the plains.