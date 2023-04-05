Bandi Sanjay held for his alleged involvement in leak of 10th class question paper

Karimnagar: BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP, was arrested on Tuesday midnight on charges of his alleged involvement in the leak of the 10th class Hindi question paper yesterday.

The SSC exams began in the state on April 3.

Two cases have been registered against Sanjay Kumar under CrPC sections 154 and 157 as per the First Information Report (FIR).

The cases have been registered at Karimnagar Two Town Police Station and the other at Kamalapur police station in Warangal under relevant sections.

According to the FIR, Sanjay has been arrested as a preventive measure to ensure that the students’ examinations are not disturbed.

The police mentioned in the FIR that Sanjay had issued press releases on the question paper leakages (Telugu and Hindi) so far in Vikarabad and Kamalapur.

It also stated that the state BJP President behaved in a way that disturbed peace and security, and called on the party leaders to stage dharnas near the examination centers.

A police team led by ACP Thula Srinivas arrested Sanjay at 0045 hours past midnight last night when he was at his mother-in-law’s house to attend the 9th day ceremony today and shifted him to Bommalaramaram police station in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district under the Rachakonda police commissionerate.

He was later shifted to Warangal.

BJP leaders and activists held dharnas across the state to protest against the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.