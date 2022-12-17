Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal reviews CGP at AFA Dundigal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan on Saturday reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal here.

The event was more significant as it is the first instance when a foreign Air Chief Marshal reviewed the CGP.

To mark the successful culmination of training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the CGP was held at the ACA.

The highlight of the parade was the ‘pipping ceremony’ in which the graduating officers were awarded their stripes (Air Force rank) by the Air Chief Marshal.