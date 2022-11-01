BJP accuses KCR govt of playing unfair in Munugode bypolls

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the KCR government has been resorting to illegal and foul means blatantly violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to the by-elections to Munugode Assembly seat.



In a complaint to the Election Commission, Chugh demanded a thorough inquiry into the illegal practices of the KCR government which, he said, were meant to stifle the voice of democracy.



He said telephones of the BJP leaders, mainly those who are working in constituency are being tapped “which is highly illegal and this is also a serious offence and it is needless to state herein that it is not permissible under law to tap someone’s telephone without any legal process and these actions are nothing but an abuse of legal process by ruling TRS party”.

“While fake allegations have been made against the BJP for engineering defections as there has been no concrete evidence given by the KCR government,” he added, saying “it is a blatant attempt to malign the BJP and to mislead the voters”.



Furthermore it is observed that the TRS party leaders are openly stating that they are probing into the banking transactions of some individuals and companies which itself shows the commission of illegal acts by TRS party and its leaders and the said actions also constitutes an offence under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code, he said.



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi is trying to intrude into someone’s privacy and also indulging in making false propaganda by giving some fictitious transactions whose credibility, genuineness and veracity we suspect, he said in the complaint.



Chugh informed the poll panel that the TRS party is “directly transferring amounts to voters by way of several mobile money transfer applications such as Google Pay, Phone pe and it is pertinent to mention herein that similar modus operandi was adopted by the TRS party in the previous elections and also during the recently held MLC graduate elections”.



Chugh demanded a fair inquiry into the malpractices of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led party and punish those erring.

UNI KNR ING