Telangana

BJP gets another jolt in Telangana; Two leaders make ‘ghar wapsi’ in TRS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a severe jolt with two of its leaders

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 October 2022 - 21:07
0 176 1 minute read
BJP gets another jolt in Telangana; Two leaders make ‘ghar wapsi’ in TRS
Both the leaders rejoined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), as a boost to the latter, in the presence of state minister Tarak Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: In another blow to the BJP in Telangana, former Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud also quit the party. Ahead of the by-election to Munugode Assembly Constituency on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a severe jolt with two of its leaders.

Hardly a few hours after Dasoju Sravan’s resignation today, the former Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud also resigned from the BJP. He sent his resignation letter to the state president of the party, Bandi Sanjay.

Both the leaders rejoined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), as a boost to the latter, in the presence of state minister Tarak Rama Rao.

Mr. Swamy Goud joined the BJP in November 2020; While Mr. Sravan quit the TRS during the 2014 elections and joined the Congress. He, however, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in August this year.

Related Articles
Tags
Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 21 October 2022 - 21:07
0 176 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button