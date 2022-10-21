BJP gets another jolt in Telangana; Two leaders make ‘ghar wapsi’ in TRS

Hyderabad: In another blow to the BJP in Telangana, former Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud also quit the party. Ahead of the by-election to Munugode Assembly Constituency on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a severe jolt with two of its leaders.

Hardly a few hours after Dasoju Sravan’s resignation today, the former Chairman of the Legislative Council K. Swamy Goud also resigned from the BJP. He sent his resignation letter to the state president of the party, Bandi Sanjay.

Both the leaders rejoined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), as a boost to the latter, in the presence of state minister Tarak Rama Rao.

Mr. Swamy Goud joined the BJP in November 2020; While Mr. Sravan quit the TRS during the 2014 elections and joined the Congress. He, however, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in August this year.