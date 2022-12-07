BJP Telangana Prez advises party leaders to strengthen party at all levels

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana Unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday advised the party leaders not to waste their time in lobbying for party tickets to contest the 2023 assembly election and thereafter the Lok Sabha election in the state, but focus on strengthening the party at all the levels.

“The selection of candidates for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be taken care of by the BJP national leadership and parliamentary board. Those who work hard, follow the party line and discipline and remain loyal to the party would get tickets,” Sanjay said, while interacting with important leaders of the party from Kamareddy district at Praja Sangrama Yatra camp at Khanapur.

Stating that there was no place for individual-centric politics in the BJP, he said it would definitely acknowledge the leaders who work sincerely and seriously for the victory of the party.

“The party national leadership would not succumb to any pressure tactics or lobbying. It will take into consideration your style of functioning; your popularity and your fighting spirit before giving you tickets in the elections. Ultimately, winnability is the only criterion to give you the party tickets,” Kumar said.

The BJP state president called upon the party leaders to always be among the people and put up a strong fight against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The state party would stand by them in the event of any troubles from the government, he assured.

He asked the party leaders to form the booth committees at all polling stations without any delay and any laxity in this mission would not be tolerated. “There is a growing anti-incumbency among the people. We need to capitalise on that,” Bandi said.

Later, addressing the gathering at Khanapur town, Sanjay came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for targeting BJP National general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh in the alleged MLAs’ poaching case.

“Santosh is a great leader, who has been striving for upholding Hindu dharma and integrity of the nation. The Chief Minister is foisting false cases against him. The ACB court’s verdict striking down the memo to make Santosh an accused in the poaching case was a slap on KCR’s face,” he said.

The BJP Lok Sabha MP said the Chief Minister had declared a war against the Centre. “We are ready for the battle. There is no question of succumbing to cases and attacks. We shall continue our fight till we hoist the saffron flag on Telangana land,” he asserted.

Sanjay said the padayatra would culminate with a public meeting at Karimnagar on December 15. It would be attended by BJP National President J P Nadda. “It is going to be the beginning of the downfall of the KCR government,” he added.