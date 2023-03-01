BJP to go alone in Telangana polls: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The BJP will go alone in the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled to be held towards the end of this year, party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and other central leaders held a crucial meeting with the party’s state leaders in Delhi, Sanjay made it clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have no alliance with any party in the state.

He reiterated that the BJP will come to power in Telangana as the people want a change and see the BJP as the only alternative to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Sanjay was addressing the BJP Mahila Morcha meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Wednesday.

He claimed that Telangana state had become a reality with the support of the BJP. He said people were asking if Telangana state was carved out for the family of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, dared KCR to come forward for a debate on the development of Telangana under his rule.

The BJP leader alleged that people were surprised over the financial position of the state. He alleged that KCR has put a debt burden of Rs 6 lakh on every family.

“A situation has come wherein the government has no money to pay salaries to employees,” he said.

Sanjay also slammed the BRS government for its indifference to the growing number of murders and rapes in the state. People doubt whether the state has a home minister, he said.

The BJP leader called for checking consumption of liquor in the state, saying this is the main cause of murders and rapes.

Sanjay said that while BJP made tribal woman Droupadi Murmu President of India, BRS was responsible for the death of tribal woman Dr. Preethi.

He was referring to the suicide of post-graduate student Preethi of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal due to alleged by her senior Dr. M.A. Saif.

“If the BJP comes to power in Telangana, bulldozers will be used on those who commit crime against women, as crimes are used in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Branding state minister K.T. Rama Rao as ‘Twitter Tillu’, Sanjay said the BRS leader was unable to digest the fact that a corporator had become president of the BJP’s state unit.