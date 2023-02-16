Bodies of Khalil & Kalpana, who went missing two days ago, recovered from pond

Medak: The dead bodies of Khalil and Kalpana, the duo who went missing two days ago from Narsingi in Medak district of Telangana state, were recovered from a lake at Narsingi this morning.

It is believed that both ran away from home and committed suicide on February 14, Valentine’s Day.

According to reports, Khalil and Kalpana were in love with each other. The parents of the girl did not agree to the marriage due to religious differences.

Last month, Kalpana got married to another person, but since February 14, Khalil and Kalpana went missing.

On the same day, Khalil’s motorcycle and two sandals were found at the bank of Narsingi Lake, which led the police and local people to search for them in the lake. The search began. Today both the bodies were recovered from the pond.