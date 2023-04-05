Breaking News: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay arrested

Hyderabad: Telangana police detained BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar late night of Tuesday after which his supporters took to the streets and protested against the police.

His arrest took place from his residence in Karimnagar. It was reported that a large police team reached his house and took Bandi Sanjay into custody and put him in a car and shifted him to an unknown location.

The police have not said anything clear about the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as to why he has been arrested.

On the other hand, BJP leaders and workers have planned a state-wide protest against the arrest of the state president. BJP state general secretary Parminder Reddy said that the police have illegally arrested state president Bandi Sanjay from his residence in Karimnagar.

He alleged that an attempt was being made to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program by arresting him before his visit to Telangana. We are planning a state-wide protest against the illegal arrest of Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay has become a Member of Parliament for the first time from the Lok Sabha constituency Karimnagar by contesting elections on a BJP ticket in 2019. He is a familiar face of BJP in Telangana.