Breaking News: TRS wins Munugode Bypoll in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a close fight, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday coasted to victory from the Munugode Assembly constituency in the high stakes byelection defeating his nearest rival and BJP Candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy by a margin of 10,059 votes.

The final result was declared at the end of 15 rounds of counting at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Arjalabavi village in Nalgonda district.

Live: TRS Working President, Minister Sri @KTRTRS addressing the Media at Telangana Bhavan#MunugodeWithTRS https://t.co/t0v8gcDi4f — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) November 6, 2022

TRS wrests the Munugodu Assembly Seat from the Congress Party.

The Election Commission, however, has yet to declare the result officially.

In the 2018 election, Rajagopal Reddy had won the Munugode Assembly seat on Congress party ticket defeating his nearest rival K. Prabhakar Reddy of TRS by 23,552 votes. He had resigned from the grand old party in August and contested the November 3 byelection after joining the BJP.

Prabhakar Reddy polled 96574 votes against Rajagopal Reddy’s tally of 86515 votes.

The Congress party put up a dismal performance with its candidate Palvai Sravanthi getting 23,449 votes and forfeited deposit.

The TRS nominee maintained a consistent lead, albeit with a slender margin, barring the second and third round, of the total 15 rounds counted today over Rajgopal Reddy.

Meanwhile, TRS cadre celebrated the victory in Munugode at TRS Bhavan here by distributing sweets, danced to drum-beats and burst crackers terming the victory as the stepping stone for the party’s National entry.

They kept chanting the slogans of “Jai KCR, Jai Telangana” and “Desh ki Netha KCR”