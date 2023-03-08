BRS announces three candidates for Telangana Legislative Council polls

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday announced three candidates for the state Legislative Council polls under MLA quota.

Deshapati Srinivas, K. Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy will be BRS candidates, announced BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Naveen Kumar has been fielded by the ruling party for another term as MLC while two others are new candidates.

Poet and singer Srinivas is currently serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Chief Minister’s Office while Venkatrami Reddy is a former MLA from Alampur constituency.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, asked the candidates to file nominations on March 9. He directed state Legislative Assembly Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and BRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to make arrangements in this regard.

The names of the two candidates to be nominated by the Governor will be announced after the cabinet meeting scheduled on March 9.

Biennial elections to three MLC seats are scheduled to take place on March 23. As per the schedule already announced by the Election Commission, candidates can file their nominations till March 13. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 14 while the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures is March 16.

With more than 100 members in 119-member Assembly, all three candidates of the BRS are likely to be elected unopposed.