Telangana

BRS demands Centre to fill up 3.15 lakh railway posts

He also demanded that the Centre fillup all posts laying vacant in various departments of the union government immediately.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 20:11
0 180 1 minute read
BRS demands Centre to fill up 3.15 lakh railway posts
BRS demands Centre to fill up 3.15 lakh railway posts

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar   demanded that the Union government  fill up all 3,15,823 posts laying vacant in the Railway Ministry immediately.

In a release here on Monday, Vinod Kumar  said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed in Rajya Sabha that a total of 3,15,823 posts were vacant in the Railway department, in which 17,134 vacancies are in the South Central Railway.

The BRS leader also found fault with four BJP MPs from Telangana for maintaining silence over the vacant posts and asked why the BJP leaders were not demanding the union government to take up the recruitment drive in the SCR division.

As thousands of youth from Telangana are aspiring for the railway jobs and have been waiting for the job notifications for some years, the Telangana BJP MPs should take initiative to bring the pressure on the union government for the issuance of job notifications, especially in the South Central Railway zone, Vinod Kumar said.

Related Articles

He also demanded that the Centre fillup all posts laying vacant in various departments of the union government immediately.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 20:11
0 180 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button