BRS demands Centre to fill up 3.15 lakh railway posts

Hyderabad: State Planning Board vice-chairman Boinpalli Vinod Kumar demanded that the Union government fill up all 3,15,823 posts laying vacant in the Railway Ministry immediately.

In a release here on Monday, Vinod Kumar said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had informed in Rajya Sabha that a total of 3,15,823 posts were vacant in the Railway department, in which 17,134 vacancies are in the South Central Railway.

The BRS leader also found fault with four BJP MPs from Telangana for maintaining silence over the vacant posts and asked why the BJP leaders were not demanding the union government to take up the recruitment drive in the SCR division.

As thousands of youth from Telangana are aspiring for the railway jobs and have been waiting for the job notifications for some years, the Telangana BJP MPs should take initiative to bring the pressure on the union government for the issuance of job notifications, especially in the South Central Railway zone, Vinod Kumar said.

He also demanded that the Centre fillup all posts laying vacant in various departments of the union government immediately.