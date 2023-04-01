Telangana

BRS party leader dies while dancing in Jagtial

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 1 April 2023 - 21:45
0 184 Less than a minute
Hyderabad: Muslim pregnant woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged
Hyderabad: Muslim pregnant woman dies in hospital, medical negligence alleged (Representational Image)



Local TRS party leader died of a heart attack while dancing in Jagtial, Telangana. He has been identified as Bandari Narendra who is said to be the husband of the 33rd Ward Councilor of Jagtial. 

According to sources, a meeting of TRS party was scheduled in Jagtial today, in which  council member Kavita had arrived to participate.

Before the meeting started, party leaders and workers celebrated at Telangana Tali, in which dance was also performed. 

Related Articles

Meanwhile, Bandari Narendra died while dancing. After his sudden death, the party adjourned the meeting and Kavita reached the late leader’s house and condoled his death.

Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 1 April 2023 - 21:45
0 184 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button