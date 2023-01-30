BRS to raise misuse of Governor’s office in Parliament

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will work together with other opposition parties to expose the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led Union government and also raise the issue of “misuse” of the office of Governor during the ensuing Budget session of the Parliament.

The decision was taken at the BRS Parliamentary Party meeting here on Sunday, which was presided over by party President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called, made it clear that the “undemocratic” politics of the Centre should be brought to light in all the possible parliamentary democratic ways. In this direction, he made it clear that the BRS should join other parties which come together and expose the Centre in both houses of Parliament.

The BRS chief alleged that the BJPA governmentA at the Centre is undermining the federal spirit and causing trouble to the states in many ways.

“This issue should also be raised in the parliament. The Centre should be forced to tell the nation what is the reason behind creating financial and other obstacles to Telangana which is running on the path of progress. The Central government is also misusing the Governors’ system,” he said.

“It is undemocratic that the Centre is using the governors as their henchmen to weaken the states. The BRS MPs should strongly oppose in both Houses the evil policies of using the system of Governors, who are supposed to be negotiators between the Centre and States while performing their Constitutional duties, for their own political interests. The Governors are deliberately delaying the decisions taken by the state Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council as well. BRS MPs should expose the Centre’s attitude and undemocratic policies of the Governors, who are trying to obstruct state governance and development, in the Parliament,” he said.

The party expressed serious concern that the situation in the country is deteriorating day by day due to the unfortunate policies adopted by the Modi government.

KCR directed the party MPs to expose the Centre which is pursuing “anti-people” policies. He told the MPs that the mistakes committed by the Centre should be brought to the attention of the country by acting strategically and raising the voice on the issues relating to people of the state as well as the country during the Parliament session.

The meeting, which lasted for more than four hours and discussed several issues, expressed concern that the negligent and perilous policies followed by the Centre are causing immense damage to the future of the country.

“The policies pursued by the BJP led Union government have become obstacles to the development of the country’s integrity. This is unfortunate. The Centre is giving arbitrarily the hard earned people’s money to their corporate friends. The Central government is showing special affection towards its friendly corporate forces and waived off loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees. In public sector companies like LIC, shares are being transferred to big businessmen like Adani aimlessly,” said KCR.

“The country is watching the hollowness of the companies which are losing lakhs of crores of rupees on a daily basis as the value of their shares plunged suddenly. It is clear that their profits are not all wealth. The Centre is making irreparable loss by privatising all the country’s assets to contribute to such financial irregularities. Both the houses of Parliament should raise their voices against the dangerous economic policies followed by the Central government which is helping the private sector to gain profits and people bear the brunt of losses. BRS MPs should strongly condemn the attitude of the BJP-led Central government which is harming the interests of the people of the country,” he added.

KCR told MPs that for the future of the country, BRS MPs should come together with MPs from every party to fight against the BJP government at the Centre in Parliament on public issues.

“The prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential goods are increasing abnormally.The Center is not serious on the common man’s life which is burdened day by day by rising prices,” he said, directing the MPs that the sufferings and hardships of the common people across the country should be brought to the attention of the people of the country through both houses of the Parliament.

The BRS chief also asked the MPs to raise the issue of unemployment which is increasing by the day.

He also alleged that the Central government is not serious on the promises made to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act and the MPs should raise their voice in this regard.

Parliamentary party leaders K. Keshavrao (Rajya Sabha), Nama Nageshwar Rao (Lok Sabha), MPs Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, K.R.A Suresh Reddy, Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Vadiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathy, Deevakonda Damodar Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Maloth Kavita Naik, Pasunuri Dayakar, Borlakunta Venkatesh and Potuganti Ramulu participated in the meeting.