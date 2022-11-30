Telangana

Bus runs over two women in Telangana

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 30 November 2022 - 12:09
Hyderabad: Two women were killed when they were knocked down by a bus in Telangana’s Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

A bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), which was on its way from Warangal to Karimnagar, ran over the pedestrians. Both the women died on the spot.

The bus driver did not stop the vehicle after knocking down the victims. The passersby informed the police.

The police scanned the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

The deceased were identified as Rajavva and Lacchava.

