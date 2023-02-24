Candle rally in Medak demanding justice for Qadeer Khan

Medak: Muslims of Medak took out a candle rally today demanding justice for Muhammad Qadeer Khan, who was killed by Medak police, and Junaid and Nasir, who were martyred in the incident that happened in Jharkhand.

On this occasion, the people participating in the rally were holding placards with Qadeer Khan’s photo. During the rally, slogans were raised against police brutality. Participants condemned the incident in strong words. The rally started from the town’s Gulshan Club and reached the Ramdas intersection through Bus Depot, Headpost Office, where everyone lit their own candles and expressed their deep sorrow and shock over the incident.

On this occasion, BRS party leaders Muhammad Abdul Khalid, Zubair Ahmed, Councilor Muhammad Samiuddin condemned the incident while talking to media representatives and demanded justice for Qadeer Khan. A large number of people participated in the rally and a heavy police presence was also seen.