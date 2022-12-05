‘Can’t meet on Dec 6’, Kavitha writes to CBI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday that she was not in a position to meet them on December 6 because of her preoccupied schedule.

She conveyed to the central agency that she will be able to meet them either on December 11, 12 or December 14, 15 at her residence in Hyderabad.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) wrote that she had gone through the complaint and the FIR registered in Delhi liquor policy scam case and that her name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

A day after receiving the notice from CBI on December 2 seeking clarifications in the case, Kavitha wrote to the agency seeking copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the FIR. In a reply the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint was available on the website. “I have carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated 22-07-2022, I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever,” reads her letter.

“As proposed by you I am not in a position to meet on 6th December 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule, I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th, 15th of this month whichever is convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest,” he said.

Kavitha assured her cooperation in the investigation. “I am a law abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation, I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,” she added.

The TRS leader had confirmed on December 2 that she was issued a notice by the CBI under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking her clarification. “I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request,” Kavita had said in a statement.

The CBI, in its notice, had mentioned that the case was registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to the excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” reads the CBI notice.

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

According to the report, the group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is an MP belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).