Chandrasekhar Rao issues important statement regarding assembly elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao issued clarification about the assembly elections in the TRS party meeting. He made it clear that there will be no premature elections in the state, but assembly elections will be held as per the schedule.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister KCR at Telangana Bhawan at 3 pm, preparations for assembly elections and communication of government schemes to the people were discussed.

In the meeting, he categorically said that in the next election only the current members of the Assembly will be given tickets. He suggested that every MLA should interact with the public regularly and party workers should prepare for the elections.