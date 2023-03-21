Telangana

CM KCR extends greeting on Ugadi festival

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields.

Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 22:50
0 188 1 minute read
Telangana CM extends greeting on Ugadi festival
Telangana CM extends greeting on Ugadi festival

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Shubhakruth Nama Ugadi festival, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao (CM KCR) extended greetings to the people of Telangana State.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana is flourishing with abundant irrigation water, drinking water and green crops.

Rao said that by developing the agriculture sector, its allied sectors and professions strengthened and the Telangana state’s rural economy is sustaining.

Related Articles

The Chief Minister said that the progress achieved by Telangana has become a role model for the country.

CM KCR wished Telangana and India will achieve development further in the year of Shubhakruth Nama.

Tags
Posted by: munsifdigitalLast Updated: 21 March 2023 - 22:50
0 188 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button