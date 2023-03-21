CM KCR extends greeting on Ugadi festival

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Shubhakruth Nama Ugadi festival, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao (CM KCR) extended greetings to the people of Telangana State.

In a message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that Ugadi, which is considered as an agricultural year, will bring good fortunes to the farmers and people in all fields.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana is flourishing with abundant irrigation water, drinking water and green crops.

Rao said that by developing the agriculture sector, its allied sectors and professions strengthened and the Telangana state’s rural economy is sustaining.

The Chief Minister said that the progress achieved by Telangana has become a role model for the country.

CM KCR wished Telangana and India will achieve development further in the year of Shubhakruth Nama.