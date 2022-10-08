CM KCR extends Milad-Un-Nabiﷺ greetings to Muslims

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today greeted the Muslims of Telangana on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabiﷺ, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammadﷺ.

The CM said that all should be inspired by the teachings of Prophet Mohammadﷺ, who aimed for the establishment of peace and equality of all human beings.

The Chief Minister said more efforts should be made to promote peace and harmony in the country.