Cold wave grips Telangana, mercury dips below 10-degree C

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange-code warning for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and Sangareddy districts.

Hyderabad: Telangana is gripped by cold wave conditions with some places in the state on Sunday recording minimum temperature of less than 10-degree Celsius.

Sirpur (U) in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district was the coldest on Sunday with lowest temperature at 7.3-degree Celsius. Satwar in Sangareddy recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5-degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Planning Development Society, Ramalakshmanpalle in Kamareddy district saw mercury dropping to 7.6-degree Celsius, followed by Nyalkal (8.1-degree Celsius), Marpalle (8.2-degree Celsius), Neradigonda (8.3-degree Celsius), Kotgiri (8.3-degree Celsius) and Bela (8.3-degree Celsius).

In Greater Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was recorded in Patancheru at 11.7-degree Celsius.

The met office attributed the drop in mercury to cold winds blowing from North and Northeast India.

The chill in the wind in areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad was felt even during the daytime.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees below normal at isolated places in the northern districts of Telangana.

It has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers at isolated places in the southern districts over the next two days.

