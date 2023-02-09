Telangana

Conductor dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana RTC bus

Posted by: Munsif Web Desk
Last Updated: 9 February 2023 - 12:34
Tandoor: Telangana RTC bus conductor died of cardiac arrest while on duty. The incident took place at Tandoor RTC depot. 

According to sources, 38-year-old Deshmukh Santosh Kumar of Sangam Kalan village of Tandoor mandal was serving as a conductor at Tandoor Bus Depot since 2009 and has been residing in Tandoor for many years.

On Wednesday, while on duty Santosh Kumar fainted in the bus when the bus reached near Inderched village within Basheerabad mandal and the passengers in the bus along with the driver rushed him to the primary health center of Basheerabad. 

Suspecting a heart attack, the medical staff there rushed him to the District Government Hospital, Tandoor for further medical examination. There, the conductor Santosh Kumar was declared brought dead by the examining doctors. 

Santosh Kumar is survived by wife, a daughter and a son.

