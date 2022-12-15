Convocation : Indian Army one of strongest pillars of Nation ; Telangana Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday conferred engineering degrees to 36 officers of Degree Engineering Course DE-103 and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-38) at the 102nd Convocation Ceremony conducted at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad.

In her Convocation address, the Governor complimented MCEME for the exceptionally high standards of training at MCEME, Secunderabad.

She said that the Indian Army is one of the strongest pillars of the Nation and that every member of this fraternity is looked up to, with great respect and reverence.

She exhorted the graduating officers to build upon the knowledge acquired during their training and conveyed her best wishes for all future endeavours.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME congratulated the Graduating Officers for having gone through a tough academic rigour and coming out with flying colours.

He exhorted the Officers to be constantly aware of the rapid technological challenges which is manifesting itself in the modern-day battlefield and to be prepared at all times to confront them with innovation and professional acumen.

Sidana also congratulated the faculty, staff and students for ensuring smooth training conduct despite several challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

The DG EME Trophy and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Trophy & Book Prize for the best all-round student officer in the DE-103 and TES 38 courses were awarded to Captain Bishal Paul and Lieutenant KV Karthik respectively, while the DG EME Gold Medals for standing first in the overall order of merit were awarded to Captain Anmol Sharma and Lieutenant Mayur V Patil.

The Convocation Ceremony was followed by a project display wherein the officers displayed innovative projects developed by them during their B Tech course.

A host of senior dignitaries, including senior officers of the Armed Forces attended the impressive Convocation Ceremony.