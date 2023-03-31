Corruption has become identity of Telangana’s BRS government, says Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Friday termed Telangana’s BRS government as Bhrashtachar Rishwat Sarkar and said that it has no right to remain in power.

“This has become the identity of Telangana government. This BRS party has become Bhrashtachar Rishwat Sarkar,” he said while virtually inaugurating new BJP offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He recalled that when Telangana was formed in 2014, it was a surplus state but today the state finds itself in a debt of Rs 3.29 lakh crore.

Nadda ridiculed the tall claims made when Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) became Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), saying it has changed its name but it has not changed its ways.

The BJP chief referred to the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case. “This is an unfortunate situation. Telangana’s image has become of a corrupt state,” he said

Stating that mere change of name does not work, Nadda said people of Telangana knew that the TRS and the BRS are same. “People of Telangana are giving a message to you. You need VRS (voluntary retirement scheme),” he said.

He alleged that there are scams in all sectors in Telangana. He reiterated that the Kaleshwaram irrigation scheme had become an ATM for the government, alleging that the project cost was inflated from Rs 40,000 crore to 1.40 lakh crore.

Nadda also said that the Modi government was doing its best to help Andhra Pradesh but the state government failed to implement the schemes of the Central government. “In the days to come we have to give a good and clean government to the people of Andhra Pradesh to lead the state,” he said and appealed to people to support BJP.

The BJP chief said that the Congress party has been wiped out from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for refusing to apologise for using insulting words about OBCs, and claimed that the OBCs will never forgive Gandhi and the Congress.

“This party has lost all shame. Even when it has shrunk to this level, its leaders are still egoistic and very much arrogant. They insult the nation, make shameful remarks about the OBC community. This is all unfortunate,” he said.