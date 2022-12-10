Delhi Excise policy case: CBI to question TRS MLC Kavitha tomorrow

Hyderabad: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would question Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kavitha at her residence in posh locality Banjara Hills here on Sunday in the Delhi Excise policy case.

Responding to the CBI trial mail received on December 6, Kavitha, in her letter to Head of Branch/DIG CBI, ACB, Delhi Raghavendra Vatsa, said she will be available at her residence on December 11 at 1100 hours in connection with the investigation.

Accepting Kavitha’s letter, the CBI team will visit her residence tomorrow to record her statement.

Kavitha was served a CBI notice earlier as she is believed to be acquainted with facts and circumstances of the case and she is likely to be questioned on her links with key accused and Gurugram Businessman Amit Arora, P. Sarath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma and others.

CBI had booked Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others on allegation of irregularities in framing the Delhi Excise policy for the last fiscal.

Investigating agencies claim the south liquor cartel led by Sarath Reddy and YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu had paid Rs 100 crore kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s key functionaries.

Both CBI and ED had so far arrested Hyderabad based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, former trade commissioner Arun Ramachandra Pillai and Sarath Reddy.

BJP had earlier alleged that Kavitha played an intermediary role and collected money from the liquor cartel to pay AAP Ministers and officials.