Distraught over mother’s illness, Adilabad youth Shaikh Al-Waleed ends life

Adilabad: A young man from Adilabad committed suicide on Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the mother of a 19-year-old youth named Sheikh Al-Waleed, son of Sheikh Shabbir, resident of Kranti Nagar area in Adilabad, is a dialysis patient and has been undergoing treatment at a local hospital for a few days.

The deceased was reportedly serving his mother for the last two or three years. Distraught over his mother’s suffering, the young man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at around 9 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and after necessary action, the body was shifted to the mortuary of RIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

TRS President of Ward no 22, Syed Mohsin, reached the mortuary and expressed condolences. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.