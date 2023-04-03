Telangana

Dr. Sajida Athari takes charge as District Medical and Health Officer Karimnagar

Dr. Sajida Athari assumed office as the District Medical and Health Officer Karimnagar today. She took her charge from Dr. Juveria at the office of the Department of Medicine. Dr Athari began her medical services from the year 2000 as medical officer primary health centre Chinnoor (erstwhile Adilabad district).

She continued her services as DIO Karimnagar in the year 2020.

On 2nd April 2023, she assumed office as DM&HO Karimnagar. Administrator Officer MA Qadir and other officials congratulated Dr. Sajida Athari by presenting a bouquet.

