Driver of principal held for sexually assaulting 4-yr-old in Hyderabad

Banjara Hills police arrested the driver after the child's parents and others staged a protest at the school and also at the police station late Tuesday demanding action.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 October 2022 - 11:12
Hyderabad: Driver of the principal of a private school in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old LKG student.

Banjara Hills police arrested the driver after the child’s parents and others staged a protest at the school and also at the police station late Tuesday demanding action.

The accused was allegedly assaulting the victim for the last two months. This came to light after parents noticed a change in her behaviour and on Tuesday she was found depressed and crying.

The victim’s parents and other relatives went to the school located in upscale Banjara Hills and demanded immediate action against the accused. They pulled up the principal for failing to protect the children.

Later, the police later arrested Rajini Kumar (36). He has been booked for kidnap and rape under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police were also contemplating action against the principal for negligence as he did not restrict the driver’s access to classrooms.

The accused allegedly resorted to sexual assault in the digital classroom. He allegedly lured the child with chocolates to the digital classroom and sexually assaulted her. Police have collected CCTV footage from the classrooms.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Director General of Police and city police to take stringent action in the case.

