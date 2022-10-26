Telangana

Drunk policeman creates ruckus in Telangana

Tirupati, a sub-inspector of police at Bejjanki police station in Karimnagar district, and his friends consumed liquor on road and created ruckus on Tuesday night.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 10:45
0 181 Less than a minute
Drunk policeman creates ruckus in Telangana
Drunk policeman creates ruckus in Telangana

Hyderabad: A policeman along with his friends consumed liquor in public and created ruckus in Telangana’s Mancherial town.

Tirupati, a sub-inspector of police at Bejjanki police station in Karimnagar district, and his friends consumed liquor on road and created ruckus on Tuesday night.

Local residents informed police on Dial 100. When police personnel reached there, the SI and his friends entered into an argument with them and attacked them.

Tirupati is a native of Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal of Mancherial district and had reportedly come home to celebrate Diwali.

Related Articles

Police registered a case and were on the lookout for the absconding cop and his friends.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 October 2022 - 10:45
0 181 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button