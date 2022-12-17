Telangana
Dry weather to prevail in Telangana for next 5 days : Met
In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days is that there would be no large change.
Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from December 17 to 21, Meteorological Centre said today.
In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days is that there would be no large change.
The lowest minimum temperature of 17 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the report added.