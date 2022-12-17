Telangana

Dry weather to prevail in Telangana for next 5 days : Met

In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days is that there would be no large change.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 12:24
0 171 Less than a minute
Dry weather to prevail in Telangana for next 5 days : Met
Dry weather to prevail in Telangana for next 5 days : Met

Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from December 17 to 21, Meteorological Centre said today.
In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days is that there would be no large change.
The lowest minimum temperature of 17 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the report added.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 17 December 2022 - 12:24
0 171 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button