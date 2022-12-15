Telangana
Dry weather to prevail in Telangana
In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days in the state is that there will be no large change.
Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from Thursday to next Monday, Meteorological Centre said today.
The lowest minimum temperature of 17.3 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the report added.