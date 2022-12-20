Dry weather very likely in Telangana from Dec 20 to 24 : Met

Hyderabad: Dry Weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for subsequent two days is there would be no large change.

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad.

Medak is the second coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 12.6 degree celsius recorded on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the report added.