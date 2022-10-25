Telangana

Dry weather very likely in Telangana from Oct 25-29 : Met

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 25 October 2022 - 13:23
Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday, Meteorological Centre said today.
The lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degree celsius was recorded at Medak and 14.9 degree celsius in Hyderabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

