Dry weather very likely in Telangana from Oct 25-29 : Met

Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degree celsius was recorded at Medak and 14.9 degree celsius in Hyderabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Source UNI