Dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana from Nov 8-12 : Met

Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana from Tuesday to Saturday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said the weather outlook for the next two days is that there would be no large change.

Dry weather prevailed in the state during the last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.8 degree celsius was recorded at Medak in Telangana on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the report added.

Source UNI