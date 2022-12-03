Telangana

Dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana till Dec 7 : Met

In a daily weather report here, it said the weather forecast for the subsequent two days is that there would be no large change.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 December 2022 - 14:57
Hyderabad: Dry weather is very likely to prevail in Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said today.
The lowest minimum temperature of 16.2 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 16.8 degree celsius in Medak on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

