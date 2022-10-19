Ex-TRS MP Narsaiah to join BJP in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Former TRS Bhongir MP B. Narasiah Goud will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of central ministers, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and others in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Goud had recently resigned from the prime membership of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi for alleged humiliation and being ignored by the party.

In his resignation sent to TRS President and Chief Minister K.Chandasekhar Rao, Goud said though, Munugode assembly constituency, where bypoll to be held on November 3, is part of Bhuvangiri LS, the party did not consult him before announcing the candidate.

He said he was also not invited to Atmagaura Sabhas (party get-togethers) organised by the party in various parts of the constituency.

Goud, who represented Bhuvangiri Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019, aspired for Munugode ticket in the bye-election but the party fielded ex-MLA K Prabhakar Reddy.

Source UNI