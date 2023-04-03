Extend local trains up to Jangaon, BRS MLC urges Centre

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy has urged Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to take an initiative step for the extension of a local train service from the existing Yadadri railway station to Jangaon station and for the sanction of Hyderabad Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) railway line upto Jangaon.

In a letter written to Kishan Reddy here on Monday, the BRS MLC said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to visit the Telangana State on April 8 to participate in various development programmes, the Union Minister should take initiative steps to clear all the Railway pending proposals.

Jangaon district is located near the State capital and every day, thousands of people, including students and employees from the surrounding area of Jangaon come to Hyderabad.

The existing local trains which are passed through Jangaon are being run with heavy crowd and these are not being met the present demand.

You ( Kishan Reddy) should convince the Prime Minister about the importance of local train service for Jangaon and take initiative steps in this regard,” Srinivas Reddy said in the letter.