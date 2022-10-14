Father, son murdered in Hyderabad over property dispute

Hyderabad: A 78-year-old man and his son were brutally hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Uppal area of Hyderabad on Friday.

The assailants barged into Narasimha Murthy’s house and murdered him and his son Srinivas (35) with sharp edged weapons.

The shocking incident occurred in Hanuman Sai Nagar under the limits of Uppal Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The murder came to light around 6 a.m. when the help reached the house and found the bodies of the deceased. She informed Murthy’s elder son who lives separately.

Srinivas, a software engineer, had recently come from Malaysia to stay with his father. He was living on the first floor while his father was on the ground floor.

Family members suspect that Srinivas was killed when he tried to save his father.

Property dispute is suspected to have led to the murders. Rachakonda police have formed teams to nab the culprits.

A case relating to property dispute was pending in the court. Murthy was attacked during Covid-19 lockdown but the family members had dismissed it as the handiwork of some petty thief.