Telangana

Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

According to the police, four people were killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car that occurred near Kotilingala between Yellandu and Mahabubabad on Friday night.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 12:00
0 195 1 minute read
Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana
Five killed in two road accidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said.

According to the police, four people were killed and one injured in a collision between a truck and a car that occurred near Kotilingala between Yellandu and Mahabubabad on Friday night.

The victims were all photo and videographers who were proceeding to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for a pre-wedding shoot.

The car driver and two others died on the spot, while the fourth person succumbed at a hospital at Yellandu.

Related Articles

The deceased were identified as Kalyan and Shiva, both residents of Warangal; and Arvind and Ramu from Kamalpur of Hanamkonda district.

Randheer, who was injured, was admitted to Khammam hospital. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In the second accident, a child was killed and three others were critically injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned in Yellandu mandal

The accident occurred when the car driver tried to avoid hitting a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Police shifted the injured to Yellandu hospital.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 12:00
0 195 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button