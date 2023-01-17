Telangana

Four youths drown in Telangana irrigation project

The youths, all belonging to one family, had gone for swimming in the project while celebrating Sankranti.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 January 2023 - 13:33
0 192 Less than a minute
Four youths drown in Telangana irrigation project
Four youths drown in Telangana irrigation project

Hyderabad: Four youths drowned in Kotipalli irrigation project in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Monday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Manneguda village of Pudur mandal.

The youths, all belonging to one family, had gone for swimming in the project while celebrating Sankranti.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish, Rakesh, Rajesh and Venkatesh. Police, with the help of swimmers, pulled out the bodies and shifted them for autopsy.

Related Articles

Two of the four men had entered water and when they were drowning, the other two on the banks rushed to their rescue but they too drowned.

MLA M. Anand visited the district hospital and consoled the family of the deceased.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 17 January 2023 - 13:33
0 192 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button