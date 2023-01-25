Gas cylinder explodes; mother, daughter charred to death



A mother and a six-year-old daughter, were burnt alive after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in Telangana’s Medak district.

A gas cylinder accidentally exploded in the house on Tuesday night which caused a fire.

The woman and her 6-year-old daughter were engulfed in flames and burned alive. The house was completely gutted due to the fire. The bodies are in an unrecognizable condition.

The deceased have been identified as 56-year-old Anjamman and 6-year-old Madhuri.