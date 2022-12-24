GHMC meeting ends abruptly amid BJP protest

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) governing council on Saturday ended abruptly after passing a Rs 6,224 crore budget for 2023-24 amid din as corporators of the opposition BJP stalled the proceedings over their demands.

Utter pandemonium prevailed as the BJP corporators did not allow the mayor to conduct the proceedings.

They were raising slogans in support of their demands including release of funds and civic works in their divisions.

As soon as the meeting began, the opposition corporators surrounded the mayor’s podium demanding that their demands be taken up for debate. They were also carrying placards.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi’s repeated appeals to members to resume their chairs had no impact. After repeated warnings to the protesting corporators, she announced their suspension.

The BJP and Congress corporators also raised objection to the presentation of the GHMC budget for 2023-24 for approval without discussion

Amid the din, the mayor announced that the budget has been passed. Immediately after this she adjourned the meeting.

The Congress party corporators also staged a protest in front of GHMC demanding release of funds for their divisions.

They also raised slogans demanding comprehensive debate on the budget.

In view of the protests by the opposition parties, a large number of policemen were deployed around GHMC office.