Goods train derailment : One express cancelled, 12 others diverted : SCR

Hyderabad: Due to the derailment of a Goods train in Bhadrak – Khurda Road section of East Coast Railway, One express train was fully cancelled and 12 others were diverted, South Central Railway (SCR) said on Monday.

SCR in a bulletin said Train No 18045 Shalimar – Hyderabad was cancelled today.

The trains diverted are 18046 Hyderabad – Shalimar, Journey Commenced On 20.11.2022 via Jaroli, 22852

Mangaluru – Santragachi JCO 19.11.2022 via Jaroli, 22461 Thiruvananthapuram – Shalimar JCO 19.11.2022 via Jaroli, 12704 Secunderabad – Howrah JCO 20.11.2022 via Sambalpur, 20890 Tirupati – Howrah JCO 21.11.2022 via Sambalpur, 12246 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah JCO 20.11.2022 via Sambalpur, 12864 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah JCO 20.11.2022 via Jaroli, 22305 SMVT Bengaluru – Jasidih JCO 20.11.2022 via Jaroli, 22808 Chennai Central – Santragachi JCO 20.11.2022 via Jaroli, 12703 Howrah – Secunderabad JCO 21.11.2022 via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Nayagarh, Jakhapura, 22605 Purulia – Villupuram JCO 21.11.2022 via Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Nayagarh, Jakhapura, 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari JCO 19.11.2022 via Hijili, Tatanagar, Nayagarh, Jakhapura.