Governor’s post has become political tool: BRS

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the posts of governor have become political tools in the hands of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday called it a sad state of affairs.

“Have a look at all Non-BJP Governed states; you will see a similar clear pattern of Non-Cooperation & vengefulness Is this the Cooperative Federalism model and Team India spirit that’s going to help the Nation grow & prosper?,” he asked on Twitter.

KTR was reacting to a tweet by Konatham Dileep, director, digital media, the Government of Telangana.

“Tamilnadu has done the right thing. Governor’s are blatantly misusing their powers to trouble non-BJP governments in our country. Time to remove this colonial vestigial institution!,” wrote Dileep while referring to a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre and President to fix a timeframe for governors to approve bills adopted by the House.

Meanwhile, the BRS leaders have targeted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for giving assent to only three out of 10 pending bills.

BRS leader Krishank Manne told the governor that she may deceive the Supreme Court but cannot deceive the youth of Telangana.

“They are keenly watching how and on whose directions you are delaying the Common Recruitment Board Bill to halt Jobs Recruitments,” tweeted Krishank, who is chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC)

The Supreme Court was told on Monday that the Governor has given her assent to three bills. They are the Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Municipalities (Amendment Bill), and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill.

She sent the University of Forestry Telangana Bill and the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill to the President of India for her consideration and assent.

The Supreme Court was also informed that the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment Bill, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill are under active consideration of the Governor.

The apex court was told that the Governor had sought certain clarification from the state government in regard to the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill. It was also informed that the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill has not been submitted yet by the Law Department to the Governor for consideration.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by the state government seeking direction to the governor to take a decision on the Bills pending with her.

In a writ petition, the state government brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that 10 Bills are pending with Raj Bhavan. While seven Bills were pending since September 2022, three Bills were sent to the Governor in February for her approval.

The petition pleaded the Supreme Court to declare as illegal, irregular and unconstitutional the delay by the governor.