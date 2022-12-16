Harish Rao lambasts JP Nadda for spreading lies against Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for Finance T Harish Rao lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda for spreading lies against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Minister Harish Rao said that BJP national president exposed himself a naked innocence by leveling baseless remarks against the Telangana government during the public meeting held at Karimnagar on Thursday following the conclusion of BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay ‘s Maha Sangrama Yatra.

“Before criticising the BRS government, the BJP leaders should tell the facts to the people about the status of bringing black money, deposit of Rs.15 lakhs to each person’s account, recruitment of 15 lakh jobs every year, construction of houses for all and measures for making double the income of people made by the saffron party during the Parliament election. Why the BJP government at the Centre has failed to fulfil its promises and why it has cheated the people of country,” he asked.

“Even though many schemes were not mentioned in the election manifesto of BRS party, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched several programmes, including Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya and also launched various schemes like Kalyana Laxmi, Rythu Bandu, Rythu Beema and KTR Kit which are receiving accolades at the national level. Can the BJP leaders tell a single scheme or project launched for the development of country, ” Harish Rao questioned.

“This year, the Telangana government has celebrated September 17 officially as the merger of Hyderabad State with the Indian union. But, Nadda told that his party government would celebrate September 17 an officially if the BJP is voted to power in next election. I request JP Nadda to visit the Telangana with the updated knowledge and not to become a fool in front of the people,” Harish Rao said.

He also asked the BJP leader to tell the status of Fluorosis Research Centre at Munugodu Assembly constituency which was laid a foundation stone when JP Nadda was the Union Health Minister few years back.