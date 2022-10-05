Heavy rain likely in Telangana in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a bulletin here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts of the state on Thursday.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts or in few districts of the state during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places in Telangana during the same period, the bulletin said.

Southwest Monsoon has been weak over the state during the last 24 hours

Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Telangana during the same period.

Source UNI